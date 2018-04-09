Film Scholar Elliot Lavine Teaching Class at Cinema 21 - KPTV - FOX 12

Film Scholar Elliot Lavine Teaching Class at Cinema 21

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Renowned film scholar and programmer Elliot Lavine taught film studies at Stanford for more than a decade.  He moved to the Portland area last year and is now offering a six-week film studies course at Cinema 21 in Northwest Portland.  The class is called Film Noir and The Blacklist: Fear and Loathing in Hollywood.  It will focus on movies from 1947-1951.  The Saturday courses begin April 14th and there are still seats available. 

https://www.cinema21.com/#filmnoirtheblacklist

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.