Film Scholar Elliot Lavine Teaching Class at Cinema 21

Renowned film scholar and programmer Elliot Lavine taught film studies at Stanford for more than a decade. He moved to the Portland area last year and is now offering a six-week film studies course at Cinema 21 in Northwest Portland. The class is called “Film Noir and The Blacklist: Fear and Loathing in Hollywood.” It will focus on movies from 1947-1951. The Saturday courses begin April 14th and there are still seats available.

https://www.cinema21.com/#filmnoirtheblacklist

