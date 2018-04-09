Deputies: Kalama man arrested for stealing $20K worth of tools

A Nippon Dynawave employee was arrested Sunday after $20,000 worth of stolen tools were found at his Kalama home.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said they received a report on April 5 from a Nippon Dynawave supervisor regarding a large scale theft from their plant site, located in the 3400 block of Industrial Way in Longview.

A deputy assigned to the case learned that Ray Peterson, an employee at Nippon Dynawave, was seen on surveillance accessing a secured office where keys were kept. Peterson had not been given permission nor had he been issued a key to access the office, according to the sheriff's office.

Several people reported to deputies that they saw what they believed to be stolen tools at Peterson's shop at his Kalama home. Some of the serial numbers had been ground off of the tools, and other tools were marked with other people's names.

On Sunday, deputies served a search warrant at Peterson's home in the 2300 block of Green Mountain Road.

The sheriff's office said deputies recovered over $20,000 worth of stolen tools which included welders, welding supplies, pumps, a pressure washer, lights, saws, hand tools, a lazer level, lithium batteries, and keys to secured areas.

The tools were marked as belonging to J.H. Kelly, Nippon Dynawave, Weyerhaeuser, Fiber, and United Rentals.

Peterson was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of burglary in the second degree, possession of stolen property in the first degree, theft in the third degree, and obscuring the identity of a machine.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.