TriMet announces $1 million project aimed at improving Providence Park area

TriMet is warning riders about upcoming MAX track upgrades that will impact some commutes.

The MAX improvements are scheduled to happened May 6 through May 11 in the Providence Park area. TriMet says it will disrupt MAX Blue and Red Lines.

During the project period, TriMet will have bus shuttles planned between the Goose Hollow/SW Jefferson St Station and Library/SW 9th Ave and Galleria/SW 10th Ave stations.

The estimated $1 million project includes replacing switches and sections of rail on Southwest 18th Avenue that are about three decades old. The track bed and drainage for switch machines will be improved, and the materials that are used next to the rails will be upgraded to reduce potholes from forming.

Several poles that hold up the overhead power lines will also be moved to accommodate the development at Press Blocks.

TriMet says the funds to pay for the project are coming out of a planned capital projects budget.

TriMet would like to remind riders to check their social media for updates on the project, and says commuters should give themselves up to an extra half hour during the upgrades.

For more information about the project, visit trimet.org/alerts/providencepark/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.