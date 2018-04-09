Deputies: Body found in Willamette River near Fremont Bridge

A body was discovered in the Willamette River near the Fremont Bridge Monday morning.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said at around 10:10 a.m., Portland Fire located the body just downstream from the Fremont Bridge.

River Patrol deputies assisted with the recovery and contacted the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office, who responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

The identity of the body is not known.

The sheriff's office said that no other information is available at this time.

