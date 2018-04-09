Police find blood in home of missing Bend woman's ex-boyfriend - KPTV - FOX 12

Police find blood in home of missing Bend woman's ex-boyfriend

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
KPTV file image KPTV file image
BEND, OR (AP) -

Authorities say officers found bloody ropes, blood puddles and smears of blood when they searched the apartment of an ex-boyfriend of a missing Oregon woman.

The Bend Bulletin reports Bend Police Chief Jim Porter says they are waiting to hear back from the state crime lab on if the blood belongs to Sara Gomez, a Bend woman who was reported missing on Feb. 20.

The apartment was the home of Bryan Penner, who was in police custody in connection with Gomez's disappearance when he hung himself in a jail shower.

Porter says information from Penner's cellphone places Penner heading east out of town the night of his arrest, before the signal was lost.

The next time his phone was located, Porter says Penner was near the same spot several hours later, heading west, into town.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.