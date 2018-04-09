Wash. woman goes into labor as officer was about to arrest her - KPTV - FOX 12

Wash. woman goes into labor as officer was about to arrest her

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
KPTV file image KPTV file image
KENNEWICK, WA (AP) -

Washington authorities say a pregnant woman went into labor as an officer was attempting to arrest her on suspicion of using drugs.

KEPR-TV reports police found the woman in the parking lot of a Kennewick Walmart Sunday morning after receiving a report of a pregnant woman using drugs in a car.

Authorities say an officer was about to arrest her when she went into labor.

She was taken to Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.

Her condition and the condition of the baby are currently unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

