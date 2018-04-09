Salem ferries close due to high water on river - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem ferries close due to high water on river

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Marion County officials have closed two ferries because of high water on the Willamette River.

The county made the announcement Monday after a weekend of heavy rain in the Salem area.

The Statesman Journal reports 2.4 inches of rain fell between and Monday morning.

The Wheatland and Buena Vista ferries generally stop operating when river levels reach 15 feet. The river topped that mark early Monday, and the National Weather Service says the water should continue rising into the afternoon.

