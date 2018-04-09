Have you seen him? Deputies search for missing man in Linn County

Deputies are searching for a man last seen walking up a logging road in Linn County.

Corey Waterman, 37, was reported missing by his brother, Charles Waterman, Sunday just after 9 a.m.

Corey was last seen off of Church Street in Idanha April 6, Charles tells the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and was not dressed for current weather conditions.

Corey often takes walks on forest roads and will typically return in the late evening, according to his brother. Friends and other family members also do not know Corey’s whereabouts, Charles says.

Corey is five feet and seven inches tall, has short hair and weighs about 175 pounds, police say.

He was last seen wearing brown pants and black boots.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-967-3950.