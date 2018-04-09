Police: Man robs Medford convenience store with folding knife - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man robs Medford convenience store with folding knife

Police arrested a 36-year-old man they say robbed a Medford convenience store with a folding knife.

Anthony Blank was caught on video last week grabbing cash at Crown Market, in the 1100 block of Progress Drive, and running away, officers say.

A witness identified Blank to police after seeing a photo of him on social media.

Blank was spotted Monday in a Winco parking lot and arrested.

Up until his arrest, Blank was believed to be living a transient lifestyle and staying at various motels, the police department says.

Blank faces charges of robbery first-degree and unlawful use of a weapon, according to Medford police. 

