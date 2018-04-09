Newport man accused of secretly recording child in bathroom

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Newport Monday after they say he tried to videotape a child in a bathroom.

Jonny Fulton was arrested after the child, who is under 16 years old, discovered Fulton’s hidden camera and told parents.

When the child’s parents confronted Fulton about the video, he became upset and demanded they delete the footage and return his camera, according to the police department.

When the child’s parents refused and informed Fulton that they had called police, he ran away.

Law enforcement arrived, seized the video and searched the area, but couldn’t find Fulton. Officers returned later in the day after the child’s family said he had come back to the scene.

Fulton was tackled by one of the family members as he attempted to run away again, police said.

Fulton was arrested and admitted to officers that he had placed the camera in the family’s bathroom hoping to capture video of the child, and said he done so at least once before.

Investigators say he had also been sending the child messages on social media.

Fulton faces three counts of invasion of personal privacy, three counts of possession of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child second-degree.

He also faces charges as a fugitive from Idaho.