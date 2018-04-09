PSU celebrates opening of new Viking Pavilion athletic facility

Portland State University hosted a celebration Monday for the opening of the new Viking Pavilion.

The $52 million athletic facility is at the Peter Stott Center.

Administrators said philanthropy programs were used to fund the project, not tuition dollars.

The Viking Pavilion will host sporting events, concerts, speakers and conferences.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, so now that it’s finally finished and we see everything completed, we’re pumped. We are ready for the year,” said PSU soccer player Maxine Nagramada.

