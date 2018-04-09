PSU celebrates opening of new Viking Pavilion athletic facility - KPTV - FOX 12

PSU celebrates opening of new Viking Pavilion athletic facility

Posted: Updated:
Viking Pavilion at PSU. (KPTV) Viking Pavilion at PSU. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland State University hosted a celebration Monday for the opening of the new Viking Pavilion.

The $52 million athletic facility is at the Peter Stott Center.

Administrators said philanthropy programs were used to fund the project, not tuition dollars.

The Viking Pavilion will host sporting events, concerts, speakers and conferences.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, so now that it’s finally finished and we see everything completed, we’re pumped. We are ready for the year,” said PSU soccer player Maxine Nagramada.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.