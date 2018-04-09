Anglers find decomposed body on banks of Cowlitz River

Authorities say several anglers discovered a badly decomposed body along the banks of the Cowlitz River in Kelso.

The Daily News in Longview reports the body was found Saturday afternoon and the person's identity has not been determined.

Kelso Police Capt. Darr Kirk says Cowlitz Dive Rescue assisted with the recovery of the body, which was in an area near an abandoned Kelso water plant.

The county coroner is planning an autopsy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.