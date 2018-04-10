Neighbors worried about N. Portland shooting after months of constant street racing in same area

People in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with the constant noise of cars drifting and doing donuts near them, and now they’re terrified to learn of a shooting that police say happened in the same area of North Marine Drive Sunday night.

Officers say a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is going to be OK.

“It’s frightening. Yeah, not great,” said a man who lives in the Overlook neighborhood. He did not want to be named, after he says he was threatened in July while he was taking video of the street racers.

Video sent to FOX 12 by a man who did not want to be identified for safety reasons said the video shows a man wearing white who pulls a gun after another man threatens him with a knife. He said this all happened shortly before someone is shot.

Police did not confirm whether or not the man holding the gun in the video is the shooting suspect, but officers do say a man was shot in the area of the parking lot where neighbors say street racing happens every Sunday.

“What they do is they come down, they do donuts, and then they go around the kind of L-shaped building,” said the Overlook neighborhood resident.

Daylight doesn’t stop the street racers either. FOX 12 captured the last seconds of a car doing donuts in the same lot.

“To them, maybe it seems like just, I don’t know, an out-of-the-way industrial area. But there’s a lot of families,” said the man who lives in the Overlook neighborhood.

Not only is it a weekly headache, but neighbors are concerned about the shooting and wondering if things might be escalating.

Police say they are still investigating, and have not yet found the shooting suspect.

