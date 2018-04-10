Washington 911 call reveals how CPS tried contacting Hart family

A 911 call released Monday regarding the Hart family offers a glimpse of how child welfare authorities made repeated attempts to contact the family following a tip the children may have been neglected or abused at their Woodland home.

The call was made just after 10:30 a.m. on March 26 – the same day the family’s SUV was found wrecked off a cliff along California’s coastline.

A Washington Child Protective Services investigator called Clark County emergency dispatch to request a welfare check on the family.

“Who are we checking on?” the dispatcher asks.

“The mothers are Sarah and Jennifer Hart, and according to my intake, they have six children in the home,” answered the CPS worker, who identified herself to the dispatcher as Amanda Krotke.

Krotke told dispatch she’d already tried contacting the family herself.

“I’ve been to the home Monday and Friday and knocked on the door just this morning, and I can get no response,” Krotke said. “Different cars have been moving in and out, I noticed, so I feel like someone is there.”

The dispatcher then asks: “And what was the reason we are checking on them?”

“Concerns that the children aren’t being fed,” Krotke said.

Those troubling allegations followed the Harts wherever they moved, as police records and witness testimony paint a picture of parents accused of withholding food to their children as punishment.

Sarah Hart was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault involving one of the children several years ago in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the search for the three missing children is now in week two, with a promising, yet heartbreaking lead over the weekend: Police recovered the body of an African-American girl on Saturday.

Investigators said they won’t know if it’s one of the Hart girls until DNA analysis is complete. They said the process can take weeks.

Ten search and rescue individuals searched again for the family Monday.

