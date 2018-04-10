Two arrested, stolen gun seized after police respond to shots fired in SE Portland

Portland police arrested two men on firearm related charges after responding to a shots fired call early Tuesday morning.

East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 78th and Flavel Street at around 12:55 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, witnesses said they saw two suspects on skateboards.

Officers searched the area and located the two suspects on Southeast 82nd and Henderson Street. One of the suspects had a loaded 9mm in his waistband, according to police.

Olavi Nauha, 23, and Ronnie Davis Jr., 24, were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

Nauha is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and first-degree theft. Police said the firearm had been reported as stolen. Davis was also booked on firearm related charges and for being in possession of a large concealed knife.

Officers believe that both suspects had the handgun in their possession at different times during the incident.

