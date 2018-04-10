On the Go with Joe at Scoop-A-Thon

For Tuesday, ice cream doesn’t just taste good but it’s also doing good, thanks to a partnership between a local nonprofit and a popular ice cream brand.

New Avenues for Youth owns and operates two Ben & Jerry’s PartnerShops, where young people in Portland who are at-risk of homelessness can receive job training and employment.

The nonprofit is holding its eighth annual Scoop-A-Thon on Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day, with Bank of America as the day’s sponsor.

The Scoop-A-Thon gives out free scoops of ice cream and supports programs by the nonprofit by raising awareness about youth homelessness and encouraging donations.

Free scoops will be served from noon to 8 p.m. and the PartnerShops are located at 510 Southwest Mill Street and 524 Southwest Yamhill Street.

To learn more, visit ScoopAThon.org.

