On the Go with Joe at Scoop-A-Thon

For Tuesday, ice cream doesn’t just taste good but it’s also doing good, thanks to a partnership between a local nonprofit and a popular ice cream brand. New Avenues for Youth owns and operates two Ben & Jerry’s PartnerShops, where young people in Portland who are at-risk of homelessness can receive job training and employment.More >
Monday marked the launch of an arm wrestling challenge like no other: it’s helping children with life-threatening medical conditions. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is encouraging people to take part in the nationwide Arm-Wresting Challenge.More >
Spring is in bloom and an event in Aurora this weekend is celebrating the gardening season.More >
Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to Portland for an annual event where you can find almost anything related to automobiles. The Auto Swap Meet, one of the biggest events of its kind in the country, is back for another year in the Rose City. The swap meet features 1,800 vendors at the Portland International Raceway, filling the full five-mile-long track. The swap meet opened at PIR at 7 a.m. Thursday and more booths are open Friday and Saturday at the Expo Center. Between ...More >
“A Breakthrough Ice Experience” has come to the Moda Center for five days of shows this week.More >
Beloved literary creatures have come center stage, thanks to the Oregon Children’s Theatre.More >
A festival all about tequila and tacos is coming to the Portland Expo Center this weekend.More >
Man can face machine at the newest feature exhibit at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.More >
This might be the most adorable form of yoga ever, and it’s right in Forest Grove. PuppYoga, located at 1689 Southwest Stringtown Road, brings a fun and furry twist to yoga: It’s downward-facing dog with dogs.More >
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
A 911 call released Monday regarding the Hart family offers a glimpse of how child welfare authorities made repeated attempts to contact the family following a tip the children may have been neglected or abused at their Woodland home.More >
A young girl was shot in the head at a gas station on Detroit’s west side after a verbal argument escalated to gun violence.More >
People in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with the constant noise of cars drifting and doing donuts near them, and now they’re terrified to learn of a shooting that police say happened in the same area of North Marine Drive Sunday night.More >
The Portland Police Bureau reported Monday that seven officers and one Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy were involved in the shooting Saturday that killed 48-year-old John Andrew Elifritz.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >
In a tweet, Allman threatened to sexually assault David Hogg, a student from Stoneman Douglas who has spoken out about gun violence since 17 people were killed in a shooting at the school.More >
Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Newport Monday after they say he tried to videotape a child in a bathroom.More >
Attention senior citizens: A new Medicare card is coming your way, but be careful not to fall victim to any scams.More >
