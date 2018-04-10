On the Go with Joe at Scoop-A-Thon - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Scoop-A-Thon

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

For Tuesday, ice cream doesn’t just taste good but it’s also doing good, thanks to a partnership between a local nonprofit and a popular ice cream brand.

New Avenues for Youth owns and operates two Ben & Jerry’s PartnerShops, where young people in Portland who are at-risk of homelessness can receive job training and employment.

The nonprofit is holding its eighth annual Scoop-A-Thon on Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day, with Bank of America as the day’s sponsor.

The Scoop-A-Thon gives out free scoops of ice cream and supports programs by the nonprofit by raising awareness about youth homelessness and encouraging donations.

Free scoops will be served from noon to 8 p.m. and the PartnerShops are located at 510 Southwest Mill Street and 524 Southwest Yamhill Street.

To learn more, visit ScoopAThon.org

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

  • On The Go With JoeOn The Go With JoeMore>>

  • On the Go with Joe at Scoop-A-Thon

    On the Go with Joe at Scoop-A-Thon

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-04-10 14:37:20 GMT

    For Tuesday, ice cream doesn’t just taste good but it’s also doing good, thanks to a partnership between a local nonprofit and a popular ice cream brand. New Avenues for Youth owns and operates two Ben & Jerry’s PartnerShops, where young people in Portland who are at-risk of homelessness can receive job training and employment. 

    More >

    For Tuesday, ice cream doesn’t just taste good but it’s also doing good, thanks to a partnership between a local nonprofit and a popular ice cream brand. New Avenues for Youth owns and operates two Ben & Jerry’s PartnerShops, where young people in Portland who are at-risk of homelessness can receive job training and employment. 

    More >

  • On the Go with Joe with Make-A-Wish Arm Wrestling Challenge

    On the Go with Joe with Make-A-Wish Arm Wrestling Challenge

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:03:12 GMT

    Monday marked the launch of an arm wrestling challenge like no other: it’s helping children with life-threatening medical conditions. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is encouraging people to take part in the nationwide Arm-Wresting Challenge. 

    More >

    Monday marked the launch of an arm wrestling challenge like no other: it’s helping children with life-threatening medical conditions. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is encouraging people to take part in the nationwide Arm-Wresting Challenge. 

    More >

  • On the Go with Joe at Gardenpalooza

    On the Go with Joe at Gardenpalooza

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:52:01 GMT

    Spring is in bloom and an event in Aurora this weekend is celebrating the gardening season. 

    More >

    Spring is in bloom and an event in Aurora this weekend is celebrating the gardening season. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.