Body found in Willamette River identified as missing 22-year-old Beaverton man

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A body recovered from the Willamette River near the Burnside Bridge on Saturday has been identified as a Beaverton man who was reported missing last month.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Portland Fire & Rescue located a body on Saturday after someone reported seeing one in the Willamette River.

On Tuesday, Beaverton police identified the body as 22-year-old Malik Gomes. 

Gomes was last seen on March 16 walking away from his home in Beaverton and had not been seen since then. Police said there were mental health concerns with Gomes.

According to police, there are no signs of foul play.

