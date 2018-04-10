OSP: Tualatin man killed in head-on crash on Hwy 22 in Linn County

While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
A 911 call released Monday regarding the Hart family offers a glimpse of how child welfare authorities made repeated attempts to contact the family following a tip the children may have been neglected or abused at their Woodland home.More >
A 911 call released Monday regarding the Hart family offers a glimpse of how child welfare authorities made repeated attempts to contact the family following a tip the children may have been neglected or abused at their Woodland home.More >
A young girl was shot in the head at a gas station on Detroit’s west side after a verbal argument escalated to gun violence.More >
A young girl was shot in the head at a gas station on Detroit’s west side after a verbal argument escalated to gun violence.More >
People in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with the constant noise of cars drifting and doing donuts near them, and now they’re terrified to learn of a shooting that police say happened in the same area of North Marine Drive Sunday night.More >
People in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with the constant noise of cars drifting and doing donuts near them, and now they’re terrified to learn of a shooting that police say happened in the same area of North Marine Drive Sunday night.More >
The Portland Police Bureau reported Monday that seven officers and one Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy were involved in the shooting Saturday that killed 48-year-old John Andrew Elifritz.More >
The Portland Police Bureau reported Monday that seven officers and one Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy were involved in the shooting Saturday that killed 48-year-old John Andrew Elifritz.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >
In a tweet, Allman threatened to sexually assault David Hogg, a student from Stoneman Douglas who has spoken out about gun violence since 17 people were killed in a shooting at the school.More >
In a tweet, Allman threatened to sexually assault David Hogg, a student from Stoneman Douglas who has spoken out about gun violence since 17 people were killed in a shooting at the school.More >
Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Newport Monday after they say he tried to videotape a child in a bathroom.More >
Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Newport Monday after they say he tried to videotape a child in a bathroom.More >
Attention senior citizens: A new Medicare card is coming your way, but be careful not to fall victim to any scams.More >
Attention senior citizens: A new Medicare card is coming your way, but be careful not to fall victim to any scams.More >