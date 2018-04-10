OSP: Tualatin man killed in head-on crash on Hwy 22 in Linn County

A 37-year-old Tualatin man was killed in a head-on crash that happened along Highway 22 Monday morning.

Oregon State Police said emergency personnel were called out to the two-vehicle crash, located at milepost 78, at around 8 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Kia Sorento was traveling westbound when it lost control on the icy roadway and crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2008 Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the Nissan, Michael T. Hunt from Tualatin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia was taken to a Bend hospital with serious injuries.

The eastbound lane of Highway 22 was closed for about five hours.

Oregon State Police was assisted by Sisters Fire and Rescue, Idanha - Detroit RFPD, Gates Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

