Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, April 10

MORE meets Sapphire, the miniature therapy donkey at Forward Stride
For more information on Forward Stride: https://forwardstride.org/experience-forward-stride/
For more of Sapphire’s story: https://www.facebook.com/ForwardStride/videos/1902929976416121/
Find out how you can meet Sapphire the therapy donkey: https://forwardstride.org/experience-forward-stride/
MORE takes you inside “The Portland Exchange Grocer & Goods” - a feature of the new luxury hotel “The Porter.”
http://curiocollection3.hilton.com/en/hotels/oregon/the-porter-portland-curio-collection-by-hilton-PDXCUQQ/dining/index.html
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.