Anyone can be a hero – Sapphire the therapy donkey is proof of that. Sapphire works at Forward Stride, a non-profit organization in Beaverton dedicated to helping humans through equine-assisted activities. MORE’s Molly Riehl learns how Sapphire plays a role in bringing smiles to people who need them.

For more information on Forward Stride: https://forwardstride.org/experience-forward-stride/

For more of Sapphire’s story: https://www.facebook.com/ForwardStride/videos/1902929976416121/

Find out how you can meet Sapphire the therapy donkey: https://forwardstride.org/experience-forward-stride/

