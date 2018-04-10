Police searching for two suspects after armed robbery at Plaid Pantry on SE Division

Police are searching for two suspects after they robbed a Plaid Pantry early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a robbery at the convenience store, located at 16226 Southeast Division Street, at 1:59 a.m.

After arriving to the store, officers learned that two suspects entered the store and demanded money. One of the suspects brandished a handgun. After obtaining cash and other items, the suspects left the store without incident.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspects.

One suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build. The second suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call robbery detail detectives at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.