A new Luxury Hotel opens in Portland and offers up a great place to grab a bite, The Portland Exchange Grocer & Goods.

Downtown Portland’s newest luxury hotel, The Porter just opened. “Portland has always been known for its ardent independence, natural beauty, and pioneer sensibilities,” said Andrea Murray, The Porter’s General Manager. “The Porter resonates with these very Portland sensibilities, and we are confident our guests will truly experience the best of the Pacific Northwest, even if their stay is only 24 hours.” Visitors and locals can enjoy what the new spot has to offer, including “The Portland Exchange Grocer & Goods” – which offers up retail selections that include some local favorites.

To learn more about “The Porter,” and “The Portland Exchange Grocer & Goods”, click here.

Click here link: http://curiocollection3.hilton.com/en/hotels/oregon/the-porter-portland-curio-collection-by-hilton-PDXCUQQ/dining/index.html

