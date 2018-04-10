Police investigating armed robbery at a SE Portland Subway, two suspects sought

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Subway restaurant in southeast Portland early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the restaurant, located at 2411 Southeast 122nd Avenue, at 4:45 a.m.

When officers arrived to the restaurant, they learned that two suspects entered the location and demanded money. One of the suspects brandished a handgun. After obtaining cash, the suspects left without incident.

Officers searched the area but did not locate anyone matching the suspects' description.

Police said one suspect was described as a tall black or Hispanic man. The second suspect was described as a short black or Hispanic man.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0405.

