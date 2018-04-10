Police: Man arrested after firing air rifle in SE Portland, one person injured

Adalid Flores Pelayo, and image of the air rifle found at the scene (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)

Police arrested a 31-year-old man Monday night after he fired an air rifle in southeast Portland and injured one person.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Southeast 99th Avenue after receiving multiple reports about a man firing a rifle at a home.

When officers arrived in the area, witnesses were able to provide the suspect's description, his last known location, and described the gun as a "semi-automatic rifle."

Police said officers heard what they believed to be gunfire while speaking with witnesses. They searched the area and located the suspect, identified as Adalid Flores Pelayo, near Southeast 100th Avenue and Southeast Boise Street.

According to police, Pelayo fought with a K-9 and officers while he was being taken into custody. The K-9 was injured and is receiving treatment at a local veterinary hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

After Pelayo was taken into custody, officers found a large knife and a firearm in the 4200 block of Southeast 100th Avenue. Police said the rifle was determined to be a realistic-looking air rifle.

Officers contacted a victim during their investigation. The victim stated he had been shot by Pelayo as he fired multiple rounds at two people. The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene. The second victim was not injured.

Pelayo was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of assault in the second degree, menacing, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and reckless endangering.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

