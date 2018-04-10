Gresham police searching for two suspects after Plaid Pantry armed robbery

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Plaid Pantry store in Gresham Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the convenience store, located at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 181st Avenue, just before 4 a.m.

The suspects are described as two black men who had their faces mostly covered. One of suspects brandished a handgun. The suspects stole cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Gresham police said they are looking into the possibility that this robbery may be related to another armed robbery at a Plaid Pantry on Southeast Division and 162nd Avenue.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Gresham police.

