Gresham police searching for two suspects after Plaid Pantry arm - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police searching for two suspects after Plaid Pantry armed robbery

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Plaid Pantry store in Gresham Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the convenience store, located at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 181st Avenue, just before 4 a.m.

The suspects are described as two black men who had their faces mostly covered. One of suspects brandished a handgun. The suspects stole cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Gresham police said they are looking into the possibility that this robbery may be related to another armed robbery at a Plaid Pantry on Southeast Division and 162nd Avenue.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Gresham police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.