California family missing after road trip from Portland

Authorities say a family of four has been missing since last week while on a road trip from Portland, Oregon, to their home in Santa Clarita, California.

San Jose police said Tuesday a relative called on April 8 to report the Thottapilly family missing.

Police say the family was expected at a relative's home in San Jose on April 6 but did not arrive, and hasn't been heard from since April 5.

A "missing" poster on Facebook identifies the family members as 42-year-old Sandeep, 38-year-old Soumya, 12-year-old Siddhanty and 9-year-old Saachi. Their car is a maroon or burgundy 2016 Honda Pilot with license plates 7MMX138.

The poster says their last known location was the "Klamath-Redwood National Park area."

Heavy rain fell on that northwestern California region last week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.