Searchers to comb river in region where Calif. family vanished after road trip from Portland

Authorities are planning to search a rain-swollen river in Northern California where a vehicle reportedly fell in last week. The search will take place in the same region of Northern California where a family of four was reported missing Tuesday.

The Thottapilly family was driving to their home in Santa Clarita, California, from Portland, Oregon, authorities say. A relative called on April 8 to report the family missing.

Mendocino County sheriff's Lt. Shannon Barney tells The Press-Democrat newspaper that officials will launch a search of the south fork of the Eel River once water levels drop and the flow slows.

Witnesses reported a newer-model maroon vehicle went into the river about 1 p.m. Friday during stormy weather. The vehicle was southbound on U.S. 101, pulled into a turnout and went over the side and into the river.

The Thottapilly family was expected in San Jose on Friday.

A "missing" poster on Facebook identifies the family members as 42-year-old Sandeep, 38-year-old Soumya, 12-year-old Siddhanty and 9-year-old Saachi. Their car is a maroon or burgundy 2016 Honda Pilot with license plates 7MMX138.

The poster says their last known location was the "Klamath-Redwood National Park area."

Heavy rain fell on that northwestern California region last week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.