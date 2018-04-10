Officers in deadly SE Portland shooting identified; subsequent threats deemed not credible

Seven officers and one deputy involved in a deadly shooting in southeast Portland have been identified, as investigators determined threats made against them after the shooting were not credible.

John Andrew Elifritz, 48, was shot and killed at the Cityteam Portland Shelter on the 500 block of Grand Avenue on Saturday night.

On Monday, the Portland Police Bureau released a timeline of events that preceded the shooting, including Elifritz making false claims that his family had been murdered, multiple 911 calls about Elifritz being armed with a knife, a carjacking and a road rage incident.

Police said officers first used less-lethal rounds, before shooting and killing Elifritz. Witnesses told FOX 12 that Elifritz was cutting his neck with a knife and refused commands from officers to put the knife down.

Police said Tuesday that Elifritz most recently lived in Milwaukie and he has no known connection to Cityteam Ministries.

The officers and deputy involved in the shooting were identified Tuesday as:

Officer Richard Bailey, a 2-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau

Officer Justin Damerville, 7-year veteran of the Bureau

Officer Kameron Fender, an 8-year veteran of the Bureau

Officer Alexandru Martiniuc, a 6-year veteran of the Bureau

Officer Bradley Nutting, an 11-year veteran of the Bureau

Officer Chad Phifer, a 10-year veteran of the Bureau

Officer Andrew Polas, a 14-year veteran of the Bureau

Deputy Aaron Sieczkowski, a 6-year veteran of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

The Portland Police Bureau delayed the release of those names to assess threats made regarding their safety. Investigators ultimately could not locate any credible information in connection with those threats.

The Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office “take threats to officer safety very seriously and would ask the public to share any threat information with law enforcement,” according to a statement.

The officers and deputy will remain on paid administrative leave, per the policy of their agencies, until the completion of the investigation and grand jury.

Police said 12 other officers were witnesses to the shooting.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.