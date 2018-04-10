Woman trying to cross E. Oregon freeway killed by Portland drive - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman trying to cross E. Oregon freeway killed by Portland driver

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
STANFIELD, OR (KPTV) -

A woman attempting to cross a freeway in eastern Oregon on foot was hit and killed by a Portland driver Tuesday morning,

Rosialy Tiffany, 49, was likely under the influence of alcohol when she tried to cross Interstate 84 near Stanfield just before 5 a.m., Oregon State Patrol said.

Troopers aren’t sure why she left her vehicle and say she died on scene after being hit in the fast lane.

The 41-year-old driver who hit and killed Tiffany, identified as James Creel, was driving a 2006 Volvo station wagon, state patrol said.

Creel was not hurt. No additional information was released. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.