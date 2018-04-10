Woman trying to cross E. Oregon freeway killed by Portland driver

A woman attempting to cross a freeway in eastern Oregon on foot was hit and killed by a Portland driver Tuesday morning,

Rosialy Tiffany, 49, was likely under the influence of alcohol when she tried to cross Interstate 84 near Stanfield just before 5 a.m., Oregon State Patrol said.

Troopers aren’t sure why she left her vehicle and say she died on scene after being hit in the fast lane.

The 41-year-old driver who hit and killed Tiffany, identified as James Creel, was driving a 2006 Volvo station wagon, state patrol said.

Creel was not hurt. No additional information was released.

