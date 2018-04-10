Police searching for suspects who drove away after stabbing in NE Portland

Police are searching for suspects who drove away from the scene of a stabbing in northeast Portland.

Emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday.

A man was found suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and officers said he is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in an altercation with people in a black sedan. At some point, the victim was stabbed.

The people in the black sedan drove away northbound on Northeast Grand Avenue from Northeast Everett Street.

Officers searched the area, but the suspects were not found.

Northeast Everett Street was closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Grand Avenue for the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 503-823-0479.

