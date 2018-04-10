Police: Driver in deadly SE Portland crash was drunk, officers ID teen who died

Portland police say the driver who caused a deadly single-car collision in southeast Portland early Monday morning was drunk.

According to officers, he had a blood alcohol content of .126, which is close to double the legal limit, when he crashed down an embankment in the 14700 block of Southeast Foster Road at around 1:15 a.m.

The driver’s passenger, identified Tuesday as 17-year-old James Freeman, was killed in the crash, the bureau says.

Medical personnel found him pinned beneath the black Honda sedan and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Responding officers were concerned that there might have been a third person involved in the crash, but said Tuesday there were only two.

The driver has not been charged, though the bureau expects him to be as officers continue to investigate.

Police say this is the tenth fatal crash in Portland this year.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.