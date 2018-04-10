Copy-The Latest: Vehicle in river in region where family vanished

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on a family that disappeared on road trip in Northern California (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Authorities are planning a search of a rain-swollen river where a vehicle reportedly fell in last week in the same region of Northern California where a family vanished during a road trip.

Mendocino County sheriff's Lt. Shannon Barney tells The Press-Democrat newspaper that officials will launch a search of the south fork of the Eel River once water levels drop and the flow slows.

Witnesses reported a newer-model maroon vehicle went into the river about 1 p.m. Friday during stormy weather. The vehicle was southbound on U.S. 101, pulled into a turnout and went over the side and into the river.

San Jose police say four members of the Thottapilly family have been missing since last week while on a road trip from Portland, Oregon, to their home in Santa Clarita, California. A relative who had been expecting them in San Jose on Friday reported them missing on Sunday.

A "missing" poster on Facebook identifies the family members as 42-year-old Sandeep, 38-year-old Soumya, 12-year-old Siddhanty and 9-year-old Saachi. Their car is a maroon or burgundy 2016 Honda Pilot with license plates 7MMX138.

The poster says their last known location was the "Klamath-Redwood National Park area."

11:46 a.m.

Authorities say a family of four has been missing since last week while on a road trip from Portland, Oregon, to their home in Santa Clarita, California.

San Jose police said Tuesday a relative called on April 8 to report the Thottapilly family missing.

Police say the family was expected at a relative's home in San Jose on April 6 but did not arrive, and hasn't been heard from since April 5.

Heavy rain fell on that northwestern California region last week.

