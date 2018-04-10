Three bald eagles shot, killed near Albany; suspects sought

Police are searching for suspects in the shooting deaths of three bald eagles south of Albany.

An Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife trooper responded to a report of three dead bald eagles in the Tangent area on March 16.

A trooper located the eagles and identified gunshot wounds on each bird.

The eagles were taken to an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife veterinarian for examination. Evidence of dense metal was identified in each of the eagles through X-rays, according to police.

No suspects have been identified in the case.

Troopers believe the eagles were likely killed shortly before March 16.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Oregon State Police Senior Trooper Jim Andrews through the TIP hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or email TIP@state.or.us. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

