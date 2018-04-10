Police: Two teens arrested for string of car thefts, break-ins in Sandy area

Two teens are facing charges in connection with a string of car thefts and vehicle break-ins in the Sandy area.

Sandy police arrested Jacobe Davidson-Manion, 18, on Sunday. On Saturday, a 16-year-old boy from Portland was also arrested in the same case.

Police said the 16-year-old admitted involvement in stealing eight vehicles, including several from Sandy. Investigators said the two teens were involved in a short police chase on March 29 and both suspects admitted their involvement in that incident.

Davidson-Manion was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a vehicle and attempt to elude a police officer.

The 16-year-old was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of unlawful use of a vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering, attempt to elude a police officer and failing to perform the duties of a driver.

The 16-year-old was previously reported as a runaway in Portland and he was taken into custody in Gresham.

Police said the investigation is continuing and additional arrests are possible.

