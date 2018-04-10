Man charged for selling bogus electronics in Portland

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office filed charges Tuesday against a man they say dressed up as an electronics store employee and tricked people into buying bogus electronics.

Jeremy Williams, 36, put random household objects into brand name electronic boxes, resealed the packaging and sold the items under false pretenses, the district attorney’s office said.

According to court documents, a victim told police that he tried to buy a brand name $200 laptop from Williams after connecting with him on the internet.

Williams told the victim that his name was “Nik,” court documents say, and showed up dressed as an employee from a big-name electronics store.

Williams’ outfit included a company name tag with the name “Nick” printed on it, which he used in multiple other meetings.

After purchasing the laptop, Williams wouldn’t let the victim open the box and told him that if the box was opened and the sale fell through, he wouldn’t be able to resell it.

When the victim opened the box later, he found a random book inside, court documents say.

A similar incident occurred 10 days later when a second victim tried to buy a cell phone through “Nick” for $300 and instead bought an electronic device that is used to repel rodents.

On April 9, Portland police tried to buy a phone from “Nick” and arrested him.

A probable cause affidavit alleges that officers found hydrocodone pills, methamphetamine and heroin on his person.

Williams faces three counts of identity theft and three counts of computer crime. He is also charged with two counts of second-degree theft, one count of attempted second-degree theft, one count of forgery, one count of unlawful possession of heroin, one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of hydrocodone.

His next court date is set for April 24.