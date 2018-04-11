Teen's father says he forgives driver who killed his son in SE Portland crash

While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
A body recovered from the Willamette River near the Burnside Bridge on Saturday has been identified as a Beaverton man who was reported missing last month.More >
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >
A 911 call released Monday regarding the Hart family offers a glimpse of how child welfare authorities made repeated attempts to contact the family following a tip the children may have been neglected or abused at their Woodland home.More >
A young girl was shot in the head at a gas station on Detroit’s west side after a verbal argument escalated to gun violence.More >
Portland police arrested two men on firearm related charges after responding to a shots fired call early Tuesday morning.More >
People in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with the constant noise of cars drifting and doing donuts near them, and now they’re terrified to learn of a shooting that police say happened in the same area of North Marine Drive Sunday night.More >
The Portland Police Bureau reported Monday that seven officers and one Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy were involved in the shooting Saturday that killed 48-year-old John Andrew Elifritz.More >
Seven officers and one deputy involved in a deadly shooting in southeast Portland have been identified, as investigator determined threats made against them were not credible.More >
Authorities say a family of four has been missing since last week while on a road trip from Portland, Oregon, to their home in Santa Clarita, California.More >
