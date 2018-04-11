Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Keizer

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Keizer.

Officers responded to the crash on River Road North and Sam Orcutt Way Northeast at 9:24 p.m.

A man was found in the roadway suffering from injuries sustained in the crash. The victim was taken to a Salem hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The names of the victim and the driver have not been released.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Dave Leday at 503-390-3713.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.