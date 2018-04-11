Building at Clark County Fairgrounds heavily damaged by fire

A Clark County Fairgrounds building was heavily damaged by a fire early Wednesday morning.

Clark County Fire District #6 said crews were called out to the fairgrounds just before 4 a.m. on the report of a fire at an outbuilding.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found the fire in the malt shop and grill building. It took crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

