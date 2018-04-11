Building at Clark County Fairgrounds heavily damaged by fire - KPTV - FOX 12

Building at Clark County Fairgrounds heavily damaged by fire

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Clark County Fire District #6) (Courtesy: Clark County Fire District #6)
CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

A Clark County Fairgrounds building was heavily damaged by a fire early Wednesday morning.

Clark County Fire District #6 said crews were called out to the fairgrounds just before 4 a.m. on the report of a fire at an outbuilding.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found the fire in the malt shop and grill building. It took crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.