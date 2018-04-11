Business at Clark County Fairgrounds destroyed by fire

A business at the Clark County Fairgrounds was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning.

Clark County Fire District #6 said crews were called out to the fairgrounds just before 4 a.m. on the report of a fire at an outbuilding.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found the fire in the malt shop and grill building. It took crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Owner Betty Bowman said her family has run a lunch booth at the fair for 45 years. Now, the Chicken and Rib House and the Malt Shop are in ruins.

"We built this up from nothing. It's our dream. It's our livelihood. It's what we live off of. It's just so hard to see all of those memories, 45 years of memories, just gone," Bowman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators said it's a difficult case, because the fire burned so hot inside the metal building.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help rebuild their business.

