PPS: Student reported 'stranger danger' incident in Woodstock neighborhood

The Portland Public Schools district sent a letter to parents to make them aware of a stranger danger incident that happened in the Woodstock neighborhood.

The letter sent on Monday said the incident happened over the weekend near Southeast 48th Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard.

The student said a stranger approached her and asked her to pick up a newspaper in a more secluded area. When a neighbor came out of their home, the man said, "never mind," and drove away.

The stranger is described as a white man in his 70s with salt and pepper hair. He was described as being tan and thin, and was wearing a hat and sunglasses. He was seen driving a white or silver minivan.

PPS said the student told her parents about the incident and they notified Portland police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.

