On the Go with Joe at Creature VR

There’s a new place in Portland where virtual reality can be quite the physical workout.

Creature VR, located at 9234 Northeast Glisan Street, is the city’s first virtual reality arcade.

Gamers can have an experience similar to the new movie “Ready Player One.”

Players can get on omni-treadmills so they actually run with games and wear haptic suits to feel what’s going on.

