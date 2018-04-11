Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Wednesday, April 11

Minority Retort is one of Portland’s most popular and critically-acclaimed comedy shows. It is back by popular demand at a new location, The Siren Theater in Old Town Portland. Hosted and produced by Jason Lamb, Julia Ramos and Neeraj Srinivasan, the show’s goal is to provide comedians of color with a platform to speak their minds and share their unique perspectives, as well as reach the diverse comedy audience in Portland. More spoke with Jason Lamb about the upcoming April 26th show, featuring headliner Rex Navarrete. https://www.sirentheater.com/sirentheatershows.html

Rex Navarrete has been performing stand-up comedy for nearly 30 years and is now based in the Portland area. Rex performs across the country and is on the road for a good part of the year, but he'll be headlining Portland's Minority Retort comedy showcase at The Siren Theater on April 26th. http://www.rexnavarrete.com/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.