Deputies: Stabbing suspect in custody, lockdown on Vancouver schools lifted

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Three Vancouver schools were temporarily placed on lockdown as deputies searched for a suspect involved in a stabbing.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened around 8:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of Northeast 44th Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, 24-year-old Zachary French stabbed his 69-year-old grandfather in the neck. The grandfather was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. 

The suspect fled the scene after the stabbing. The sheriff's office said he was located in a nearby park and taken into custody without incident.

The names of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

Fir Grove Children's Center, Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary, and Harry S. Truman Elementary were placed lockdown. Those lockdowns have been lifted.

