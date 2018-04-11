Police investigating shooting in N. Portland, no injuries reported

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Portland early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of North Chautauqua Boulevard and North Willamette Boulevard at 1:35 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller reported being shot at by someone inside a newer black sedan.

When officers arrived to the scene, the victim told them he was driving home from work when he pulled over at North Russet Street and North Lombard Street because he was feeling drowsy.

While the victim was resting, a black sedan stop behind his vehicle. A man and a woman got out and began to yell at one another. During the argument, the man approached the victim's car and punched and shattered one of the windows. The man walked back to the black sedan and left the area. The victim told police he then followed the vehicle.

The victim told police that as he was following, the driver of the black sedan performed a U-turn in the 7300 block of North Chautauqua Boulevard and stopped in the roadway. The man inside the vehicle got out and the victim said he heard what he believed to be gunshots. The victim then left the area and waited for police.

Officers searched the area and found evidence of gunfire on the roadway. Police said the officers also located damage to the victim's vehicle that is consistent with damage caused by gunfire.

The victim was not injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

