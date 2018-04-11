7-ELEVEN’S North Pacific Zone Vice President teaches us how we c - KPTV - FOX 12


7-ELEVEN’S North Pacific Zone Vice President teaches us how we can reduce emissions by filling up at the pump.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

7-Eleven North Pacific Zone Vice President, Jason Murray, teaches us how we can reduce emissions by filling up at the pump. The 7-Eleven RENEW program’s mission is two-fold: to invest in carbon reduction projects and plant trees in communities. What that means is every gallon of gas purchased at a participating 7-Eleven store goes toward an investment in projects designed to help reduce car emissions. Viewers can participate by purchasing 7-Eleven quality fuel at any of the 15 participating 7-Eleven gas stores located in the Portland area. 7-Eleven collaborates with a company called GreenPrint to calculate tailpipe emissions from 7-Eleven gasoline. Then, they help us determine the amount to invest in certified carbon reduction projects that will ultimately help neutralize emissions from fuel in the atmosphere. Depending on the type of fuel a customer purchases, emissions can be offset by up to 30 percent.

