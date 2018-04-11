OSP: Pedestrian hit, killed by impaired driver near Lincoln City

Oregon State Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by an impaired driver near Lincoln City Tuesday night.

OSP and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 101 near milepost 112 at around 8:25 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Thomas H. Wilson, 43, from Otis, was struck by a 1990 Chevrolet Suburban in the southbound lane of Highway 101. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Herbert E. Ware, 71, and his passenger, Janie L. Ware, 53, were not injured.

OSP said Herbert Ware was showing signs of impairment at the time of the crash. He was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicants (and/or controlled substance).

Ware has been released from the Lincoln City Police Department.

OSP said the case is being referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney's Office for review of criminal charges.

