Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on Hwy 101 near Lincoln City

Lincoln County, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed near Lincoln City on Tuesday night. 

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 101 near milepost 112 at around 8:25 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Thomas H. Wilson, 43, from Otis, was struck by a 1990 Chevrolet Suburban in the southbound lane of Highway 101. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 71-year-old driver and his 53-year-old passenger were not injured.

Oregon State Police initially reported the driver was showing signs of impairment at the time of the crash and was arrested for DUII. Troopers later corrected that information, saying the driver was not arrested and the case is being referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney's Office. 

