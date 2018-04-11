Andy's Adventures in Vale and Fields - KPTV - FOX 12

Andy's Adventures in Vale and Fields

For his latest round of adventures, Andy Carson headed to eastern Oregon. 

Thanks to a viewer email, Andy stopped in Vale, a town with many murals depicting the Oregon Trail. He also indulged in some tasty pie at a cafe in town. 

In another small town, Fields, Andy tried a milkshake that's considered to be world famous. 

Tune in to Good Day Oregon Thursday and Friday for more of Andy’s Adventures in eastern Oregon.

