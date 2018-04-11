Police ID pedestrian killed in crash on Swan Island

Police have identified a pedestrian that was hit and killed in a crash on Swan Island last month.

On March 23, officers responded to the report of a deadly crash at North Basin Avenue and North Emerson Street at around 4:21 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Dennis Dale Ferrel.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation.

The Major Crash Team is continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about the March 23 crash is asked to contact Officer Phillip Maynard at 503-823-2216 or Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.

