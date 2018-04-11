City Council votes to reduce speed limit for 53 blocks of Stark Street in SE Portland

The Portland City Council voted to reduce the speed limit on a 53-block section of outer Southeast Stark Street.

The vote was unanimous Wednesday morning. Commissioners said the vote is part of the city’s Vision Zero program, which aims to end all traffic-related deaths in the city by 2025.

City officials designated outer Stark Street as a high crash corridor, stating it is dangerous for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Now, the speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph on Stark Street from 109th Avenue to 162nd Avenue.

This year, one driver and one pedestrian have been killed in that area.

“This is the absolute right thing to do. My job, number one at the Traffic Division, is to help save lives and improve quality of life, and this reduction in speed is going to have a big difference out on Stark Street,” said Capt. Mike Crebs with the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division.

The new speed limit will go into effect once the new signs are posted in the area. That is expected to be done in about a week.

This is considered an emergency ordinance and is only temporary. It will be in place for 120 days, at which point commissioners could re-up it for another 120 days.

To consider making the change permanent, the city will have to petition the Oregon Department of Transportation.

City officials say they plan to do that right away.

